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Government sets standard pack sizes for edible oils to help consumers compare prices

The department amended its Standard Operating Procedure (SoP), giving manufacturers, packers and importers three months to comply.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 14:08 IST
Business NewsGovernmentedible oilPackaging

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