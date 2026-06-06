Government sets standard pack sizes for edible oils to help consumers compare prices

<p>New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs has mandated standard pack sizes for edible oils and fats to help <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/consumers">consumers</a> compare prices more easily and make informed choices.</p><p>The department amended its Standard Operating Procedure (SoP), giving manufacturers, packers and importers three months to comply.</p><p>The new norms prescribe nine standard sizes: 200 ml/g, 500 ml/g, 1L/kg, 2L/kg, 3L/kg, 4L/kg, 5L/kg, 15L/kg and 20L/kg. </p>.Indo-US trade pact: Industry awaits clarity on soybean oil, animal feed tariff cuts.<p>These apply to major edible oils such as palm, soybean, sunflower, mustard, groundnut, sesame, rice bran, cottonseed, corn and blended oils.</p><p>Under the new norms, if the quantity of edible oil is shown in volume, the package must also clearly mention the equivalent weight as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.</p><p>The provisions will apply to both domestically manufactured and imported <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edible-oil">edible oils.</a></p><p>Packages below 200 ml or 200 grams and minor edible oils have been exempted from the standard pack size requirement to ensure continued availability of affordable small packs.</p><p>Businesses wishing to adopt the standard pack sizes ahead of the deadline may do so immediately, the department said.</p><p>The decision follows consultations with industry bodies representing nearly 90 per cent of the edible oil sector. </p><p>Sudhakar Desai, President of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA), welcomed the move. </p><p>“This will restore structural sanity to retail shelves and level the playing field,” he said, noting that non-standard packs had caused market distortion and consumer confusion over the past three years.</p>