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Government to sell up to 2% in Coal India; OFS opens Wednesday

The FY27 Budget has estimated a mop up of Rs 80,000 crore through disinvestment and asset monetisation, more than double the Rs 33,837 crore given in the Revised Estimates for FY26.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsCoal Indiabusiness

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