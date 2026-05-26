Government to sell up to 2% in Coal India; OFS opens Wednesday

<p>New Delhi: The government will sell up to 2 per cent stake in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/coal-india">Coal India</a> through an offer for sale at a floor price of Rs 412 apiece beginning Wednesday.</p>.<p>The sale of up to 2 per cent stake or about 12.32 crore shares at Rs 412 apiece would fetch about Rs 5,000 crore to the exchequer.</p>.<p>The OFS (offer for sale) will open for non-retail investors on May 27, and for retail investors on May 29.</p>.<p>"Government of India announces OFS in Coal India Limited with a base offer of 1 per cent of its equity and an additional 1 per cent Green Shoe Option in case of oversubscription. Floor price fixed at Rs 412 per share," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Shares of Coal India closed at Rs 458.25 on the BSE on Tuesday, up 0.25 per cent from the previous close.</p>.India to sell up to 4% stake in Indian Railway Finance Corporation.<p>The floor price of Rs 412/share is at a 10 per cent discount over the current market price.</p>.<p>With strong operational and financial performance, consistent returns and attractive dividends, CIL continues to offer a compelling long-term investment opportunity, Chawla added.</p>.<p>Coal India would be the second OFS of a public sector company in the current fiscal year. Last week, the government sold 8.08 per cent in Central Bank of India via OFS and raised Rs 2,266 crore.</p>.<p>The FY27 Budget has estimated a mop up of Rs 80,000 crore through disinvestment and asset monetisation, more than double the Rs 33,837 crore given in the Revised Estimates for FY26.</p>