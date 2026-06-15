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Government to sell up to 5% in GIC at Rs 352 per share; OFS opens Tuesday

At the floor price of Rs 352 apiece, the sale of over 8.77 crore shares will fetch about Rs 3,000 crore to the exchequer.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 16:39 IST
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