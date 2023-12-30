DH Interview | Govt aims to reach 85% cargo capacity in PPP mode by 2030: Shipping minister

Shipbuilding is a focus area. Currently, the maximum size of the vessels, which can be built in India in the public sector is 1,10,000 DWT, which is being further increased by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (which is a PSU undertaking) to build vessels up to 3,00,000 DWT. Private sector shipyards also can build cape-size vessels, comparable to some of the leading shipyards in the world. Goals for the Indian shipbuilding industry are varied. From facilitation of construction of river-sea vessels, inland vessels, barges and fishing vessels that run on alternative fuels to encouraging use of new technology, are our key priorities.