Govt asks BSNL not to use.Chinese equipment in its network

The Department of Telecom has asked state-run telecom firm BSNL not to use China-based companies equipment for its 4G network after India and China soldiers clashed with each other in Galwan Valley.

The government asked the BSNL to reduce the dependence on the Shenzhen-based ZTE which is servicing six areas of the BSNL.

The department is considering steps to convey to the private mobile service operators to speedily reduce their dependence on made-in-China company equipment due to network security.

“Network security of equipment made by Chinese companies are always raising questions about security,” an official in the DOT said.

The BSNL has floated tender for upgrade 50,000 sites of 2G and 3G network into 4G sites. However, the Department of Telecom asked the state-run company to rework the tender documents so that Chinese companies can’t bag tender. ZTE and other Chinese companies are eyeing to bag this project.

Since BSNL also provides to telecom services to armed services and other sensitive installtions and boarder areas, in the interest of network safety the stste run firm should careful in selecting companies, which supplies equipments.

To revive the state run telecom firms BSNL and MTNL, the Centre had announced Rs 69,000 crore package which includes upgradation of its network.