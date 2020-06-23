Govt defers implementation of BS-IV emission norms for agri vehicles for one year

In a relief to construction and agriculture equipment vehicle producers, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to defer implementation of BS-IV emission norms for construction vehicles, tractors and harvesters for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 23

Earlier, Ministry of Agriculture and companies, which produces these vehicles, had requested Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to defer the implementation of emission norms due to the global pandemic.

Since the construction and agriculture equipment have separate emission norms than other vehicles, the government has earlier invited comments for draft notification hoping to implement a new emission norms from October 1, 2020.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Considering the request, the ministry has issued the draft Notification regarding deferment of BS(CEV/TREM)-IV emission norms which pertain to construction equipment vehicles, tractors and harvesters, from 1st Oct 2020 to 1st October 2021 inviting suggestions from stakeholders," the statement from the Road Transport Ministry said.

The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 (email: jspb-morth@gov.in) up to 18th of July, 2020, said the statement.