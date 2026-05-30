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Govt exempts import duty on cotton till October 30 effective June 1

The duty exemption will help increase the availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsIndiabusinessimportCotton

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