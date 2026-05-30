Govt exempts import duty on cotton till October 30 effective June 1

<p>New Delhi: The government on Saturday exempted all customs duties on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cotton">cotton </a>imports for five months till October 30, 2026.</p><p>In a notification, the finance ministry said the import duty exemption will be effective from June 1, 2026.</p><p>The duty exemption will help increase the availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector.</p>.Centre announces custom duty exemption on selected petrochemical products till June 30.<p>The temporary duty exemption is expected to reduce input costs across the textile and apparel sector, thereby providing a targeted relief to manufacturers and consumers, while also keeping the interests of domestic farmers in mind.</p><p>Overall, the measure is anticipated to have a positive impact on the performance of the domestic textile industry, especially the small and medium enterprises, ensuring better availability of cotton in the market, the ministry said.</p>