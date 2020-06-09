Govt extends motor vehicle documents' validity

Govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents including driving license

Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Jun 09 2020, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 19:24 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Centre on Tuesday announced that all motor vehicle documents including driving license and fitness certificate, whose validity expired between February 1 to June 30 will be treated as valid till June 30.

"Since it is not possible to renew documents during #lockdown, various documents related to MV Act 1988 and CMV rules 1989 whose validity expires between 1st Feb 2020 - 30th June 2020 will be treated as valid till 30th June," Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

The government also said that ‘non-use clause facility’ provided by VAHAN platform online can now be accessed for the suspension of tax liability in order to give relief to commercial vehicles like taxi, buses and more which are non-operational at present. The transport offices have been shut across the country due to the nationwide lockdown since March 25, 2020m which will continue till May 17.

