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Govt imposes import curbs on silver

The government, on May 13, hiked import duty on precious metals from 6 per cent to 15 per cent.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 15:35 IST
Business Newssilver

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