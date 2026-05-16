<p>New Delhi: Within days of levying high customs duties on precious metals, the government on Saturday imposed import curbs on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver">silver</a>.</p>.<p>The government, on May 13, hiked import duty on precious metals from 6 per cent to 15 per cent.</p>.Silver prices plunge by Rs 21,600, gold falls by Rs 3,200 amid global selloff.<p>The import policy for silver, including silver played with gold and platinum, "are revised from free to restricted...with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.</p>.<p>Goods under restricted category needs government license for imports. </p>