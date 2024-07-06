Govt mainstreamed startups; dramatic shift from days of startups being at bottom of food chain: Paytm founder

New Delhi: The government has mainstreamed startups ushering a truly golden period for them, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, adding this is a dramatic shift from the days when startups would rank at the bottom of the "food chain" in job picks.

The 'American dream' folklore in business and technology parlance has given way to the 'Indian dream' and 'Indian startup', Sharma said, adding that this is "truly a golden period" for founders and entrepreneurs here.

Speaking at the 7th JIIF Foundation day, Sharma credited the government for mainstreaming startups and giving visibility to founders.