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Govt mandates standard packaging sizes for edible oils to ease price comparison for consumers

The provisions will apply to both domestically manufactured and imported edible oils.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 12:31 IST
India Newsedible oilbusinessConsumerPackaging

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