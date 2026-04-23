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Govt permits blending of ethanol, synthetic hydrocarbons in Aviation Turbine Fuel

The changes broaden the definition of ATF to explicitly include blends with synthetic hydrocarbons.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 00:39 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 00:39 IST
India NewsEthanolATF

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