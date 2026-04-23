<p>New Delhi: In a bid to reduce emissions and dependence on imported oil, India has allowed the blending of ethanol and other synthetic or man-made hydrocarbons into aviation turbine fuel (ATF).</p><p>The government, however, has not announced any immediate mandatory blending targets. </p><p>The decision comes through amendments to the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Order, 2001, issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. </p><p>The changes broaden the definition of ATF to explicitly include blends with synthetic hydrocarbons.</p>.Nitin Gadkari calls for 100% ethanol blending in petrol to make India self-reliant in energy sector.<p>The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) issued the update via a gazette notification. </p><p>Under the revised rules, ATF is now defined as a mixture of hydrocarbons that meets IS 1571 specifications, or blends incorporating synthetic hydrocarbons compliant with IS 17081 standards. This paves the way for newer, lower-carbon fuel variants. Traditionally, ATF is produced by refining crude oil.</p><p>The move aligns India with global efforts to promote Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), often referred to as synthetic or man-made hydrocarbons. </p><p>SAF is typically made from renewable feedstocks such as waste oils and fats, sugars, cereals, municipal solid waste, agricultural residues, wood, or captured CO₂. </p><p>Countries like the UK and Japan have already begun mandating SAF blends in jet fuel to curb aviation emissions.</p><p>India has set voluntary blending targets for international flights in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA): 1% SAF by 2027, </p><p>2% SAF by 2028 and 5% SAF by 2030</p><p>No blending targets have been specified yet for domestic flights.</p><p>CORSIA is ICAO’s global scheme aimed at achieving carbon-neutral growth in international aviation.</p>