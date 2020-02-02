Govt plans record bond sales of $109 bn to spur growth

By Kartik Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government plans to sell an unprecedented amount of bonds for a second straight year as a slowing economy forces it to sacrifice fiscal discipline.

The administration plans to borrow 7.8 trillion rupees ($109 billion) in the year starting April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech Saturday. That’s in line with estimates compiled by Bloomberg News, and tops the record 7.1 trillion rupees targeted for the current year.

Higher sales may weigh on the bond market that has struggled in the past three months on fears the government will widen its budget deficit to revive economic growth from the lowest in over a decade. Traders are counting on the central bank to continue with its open-market debt purchases to help soak up the excess supply.

“The frontline numbers have not created any major disappointment,” said Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer debt at Mumbai-based Kotak Mahindra Asset Management. Bonds may climb on Monday, helped by the announcement of higher limits for foreign investors and RBI’s intent to support yields, she said.

Government expects the budget deficit for the year starting April 1 at 3.5% of the GDP. That compares with a revised estimate of 3.8% for this fiscal year, wider than the 3.3% targeted previously.

Sitharaman said she is using a provision in fiscal laws to enable the government to breach a mandated goal to bring the deficit down to 3% of GDP by the year ending March 2021.

The yield on benchmark 10-year bonds rose four basis points on Friday. It has climbed 15 basis points in the November-January period.

