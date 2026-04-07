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Govt plans Rs 2.5 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for businesses affected by West Asia crisis

The guarantee on bank loans would be provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the government.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:52 IST
Business NewsMSMEsWest Asia

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