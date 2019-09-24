Govt proposes gratuity for fixed-term contract staff

If things go to plan, fixed-term contract employees might soon be eligible for gratuity before completing five years of service. The Union Government has proposed the Code on Social Security Bill, 2019 for the same and it was circulated for public consultation last week, according to media reports.

If the Bill is passed, fixed-time employees will get benefits that permanent employees enjoy. These benefits include provident fund and employees’ state insurance benefits, bonus, gratuity and other compensation in case of accidents or death while at work.

The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 says that gratuity shall be payable to an employee on the termination of his employment after he has rendered continuous service for not less than five years under:

(a) on his superannuation, or

(b) on his retirement or resignation, or

(c) on his death or disablement due to accident or disease.

“The industry and industrialists who are fair and ethical and believe in equity should not mind paying gratuity benefits to fixed-term workers. This is an equitable proposition and better than a framework in which the industry was forced to hire such workers through contractors,” Pradeep Bhargava, President, Maratha Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, told Livemint.