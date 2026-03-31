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Govt raises regulated gas price for ONGC, Oil India to $7/mmBtu

The revision applies to gas produced from legacy fields under the regulated pricing regime.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 14:23 IST
Business NewsONGCgas

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