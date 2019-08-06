Govt to enable multiple account linking on BHIM app

Users of payment app BHIM will be able to access and operate multiple bank accounts in the next version of the platform planned to be launched by October.

"BHIM is being upgraded. It will allow users to access multiple bank accounts from the app in the next version which will be launched by October," said an official of the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The official said the next version of BHIM will give full-fledged competition to private payment platforms.

"BHIM already facilitates payment service for utilities. We are bringing several other merchants also on board. This will enable users to buy products and services from them and pay them through the app," the officer said.

Any user who has linked his mobile phone number with a bank account can carry out transactions on BHIM app.

In June, over 1.5 crore transactions worth Rs 6,202 crore were carried on the BHIM platform.