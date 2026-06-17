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Govt to review EV industry suggestions on financing, certification: Kumaraswamy

The minister made the remarks after chairing a comprehensive stakeholder consultation meeting in Bengaluru with representatives from various segments of the EV industry.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 16:40 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEVH D Kumaraswamy

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