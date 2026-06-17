Govt to review EV industry suggestions on financing, certification: Kumaraswamy

<p>New Delhi: Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said the government will examine recommendations from stakeholders across India's electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, including proposals related to EV financing, payment security mechanisms, and faster testing and certification of emerging technologies.</p><p>The minister made the remarks after chairing a comprehensive stakeholder consultation meeting in Bengaluru with representatives from various segments of the EV industry. </p><p>Participants included leaders from electric bus and e-truck manufacturing, battery pack production, advanced chemistry cells (ACC), components manufacturing, charging infrastructure, and other allied sectors.</p>.Tumakuru: EV charging stations gather dust as BESCOM fails to power up.<p>"Stakeholders shared valuable suggestions on EV financing, payment security mechanisms and sought enhanced facilitation from ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) and ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology) for timely testing and certification of emerging technologies," he said in a post on X.</p><p>Key issues raised during the meeting included improving access to EV financing, establishing robust payment security mechanisms, and enhancing support from the Automotive Research Association of India and International Centre for Automotive Technology for timely testing and certification of new technologies.</p><p>The minister assured participants that the Ministry of Heavy Industries would carefully examine all recommendations to support the continued growth of India's EV sector.</p><p>Kumaraswamy also invited EV ancillary manufacturers to explore investment opportunities in Mandya, stating that the proposal received an encouraging response from industry representatives attending the meeting.</p><p>The stakeholder interaction forms part of the government's efforts to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities across the EV value chain.</p>