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Govt to review windfall tax imposed on export of diesel and ATF on fortnightly basis: CBIC chief

The move to levy special additional excise duty (SAED) is to ensure domestic availability of diesel and ATF, Chaturvedi said, while briefing the media.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 11:36 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 11:36 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCBIC

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