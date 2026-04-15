<p>New Delhi: In a significant push to make India a global smartphone export powerhouse, the Centre is all set to roll out a new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pli">production-linked incentive (PLI)</a> scheme worth Rs 46,000 crore. </p><p>The fresh incentive package — expected to be unveiled as LSEM-2 ( Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing ) next month — aims to ramp up mobile phone exports from the country, building on the strong foundation laid by the first scheme.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-electronics-and-information-technology">Ministry of Electronics and IT</a> had launched LSEM-1 in 2020 with the aim to boost domestic manufacturing of mobile phones in the country with an outlay of Rs 40,995 crore. </p>.Xiaomi kicks off Fan Festival with big discounts on Redmi phones, Smart TVs and more.<p>The LSEM-2 is aimed at boosting export of mobile phones and further strengthening India’s position as a global manufacturing hub for smartphones, sources said. </p><p>The Ministry of Electronics and IT is in discussion with the finance minister for the PLI after which it will be placed before cabinet for final approval, sources said. </p><p>According to official data, smartphones worth Rs 2.62 lakh crore, about USD 28 billion, were exported in 2025 with Apple emerging as the poster boy of the scheme. Total exports under the scheme till February 2026 have crossed 6.2 lakh crore, which is 27 per cent more than the target of Rs 4.87 lakh crore set-up under the LSEM-1 scheme.</p>