Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Govt to rollout scheme to boost mobile phone export

The Ministry of Electronics and IT had launched LSEM-1 in 2020 with the aim to boost domestic manufacturing of mobile phones in the country with an outlay of Rs 40,995 crore.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 17:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 14:45 IST
Business NewsPLIExportsMobile Phones

Follow us on :

Follow Us