Govt to rollout vehicle scrappage policy: Nitin Gadkari

The Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said he will work to expedite long-pending vehicle scrappage policy.

In a video conference with members of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Minister said he would check why the policy was delayed and try to roll it out at the earliest.

The policy, which is waiting for Finance ministry approval, aims at the scrapping of old and highly polluting transport vehicles and encourage owners to buy new vehicles.

Automobile industry representatives have been pushing the policy to fuel growth in the sector which is facing a severe hit due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the scheme in the budget. The Road Transport Ministry last year issued draft guidelines for the policy.

On BS4 vehicles, the Minister said that the government is bound by the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

Regarding relaxations on other regulations, the Minister said his ministry will look into all regulations that are in the offing except those relating the road safety.

Automakers requested the Minister to put 1-year moratorium for about 12 vehicle regulations. They also said it will be very difficult to meet the big regulatory norms including pedestrian safety features in cars.

The Minister has set a target of constructing roads worth Rs 15 lakh crore in the next two years. He said, his ministry is working overtime to clear all arbitration cases with concessionaires.