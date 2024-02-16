Govt's infra push to spur growth of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning sector, say industry players

New Delhi: The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) sector is poised for an unprecedented growth due to increased demand in the coming years on the back of the government’s focus on infrastructure investment, say industry players.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the annual Budget for the 2024-25 financial year, has allocated Rs 11.11 lakh crore for infrastructure.

Industry stakeholders shared their views during the 23rd edition of ACREX India. The three-day event, being held at Greater Noida, has been organised by industry body ISHRAE and Informa Markets India.

“As we observe the remarkable growth trajectory of the HVAC industry and the significant strides achieved through initiatives like the Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC) programme, ACREX India emerges as a symbol of opportunity and progress,” ISHRAE President Yogesh Thakkar said.