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Grade A office rentals jump up to 20% in Q1 2026 as GCCs make a beeline for India

Bengaluru recorded the highest growth of 11 per cent in Q1 2026 against the preceding quarter.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 12:25 IST
Business Newsofficerentals

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