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Green steel can help India avoid over Rs 100 lakh cr coal imports: study

Green hydrogen can be produced in India at a cheaper price by 2030, it said.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGreen Hydrogen

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