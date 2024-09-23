Growing 16% annually, Indian realty market likely to hit $10 tn by 2047

Bengaluru: The Indian real estate market is growing at a pace of 16 per cent per annum and is expected to touch $10 trillion by 2047, according to a joint report by realty consultants, Colliers and Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI). It also estimates that at this level the sector will contribute 14-20 per cent of the country’s GDP.

The report tabled on Monday at the annual national conference of CREDAI being held in Sydney, actually pointed out that conservatively the market size is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, but optimistically has the potential to complete by feat by 2047.

The report estimates that half of India will live in urban agglomerations by 2045 and the demographic changes the country is witnessing will be a key driver in the market expansion. Other factors that will propel this growth include infrastructure development, digitalisation, sustainability and investment diversification.

Besides the core segments of residential and office realty continuing to mature, high growth trajectories are expected from emerging niches such as data centres, co-living and senior living. “As India commences on a period of expansion across most economic sectors, real estate is set for a quantum leap with multiple growth opportunities arising along the accelerated journey phase. Favourable demographics and urbanisation trends are likely to accentuate the emergence of over hundred - million plus cities by 2047,” said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer, Colliers India.