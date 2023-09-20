GRSE, Lloyd’s Register sign MoU for developing hydrogen fuel cell ferry

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), a public undertaking under the Union Ministry of Defence, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lloyd’s Register – a company that works towards finding sustainable solutions to maritime transportation – for developing a hydrogen fuel cell ferry.

The public sector unit, at present, is working on a zero-emission passenger ferry, a prototype for future green vessels intended for use in the Hooghly River.

Besides the agreement with Lloyd’s Register, GRSE has also signed another MoU for collaboration in the production, sale, and service of marine engines for the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy.