GST collection grows 9% to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in October

<p>New Delhi: Gross GST collection grew 9 per cent to over Rs 1.87 lakh crore in October on higher revenues from domestic transactions.</p>.<p>The Central GST collection stood at Rs 33,821 crore, State GST at Rs 41,864 crore, Integrated IGST at Rs 99,111 crore and cess at Rs 12,550 crore.</p>.<p>The total gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue grew 8.9 per cent to over Rs 1.87 lakh crore last month. In October 2023, the mop-up was at Rs 1.72 lakh crore.</p>.LIC gets GST demand notice of Rs 65 crore.<p>GST from domestic transactions grew 10.6 per cent to Rs 1.42 lakh crore, while tax on imports rose about 4 per cent to Rs 45,096 crore during October 2024.</p>.<p>Refunds worth Rs 19,306 crore were issued during the month, registering 18.2 per cent growth over the year-ago period.</p>.<p>After adjusting refunds, net GST collection grew 8 per cent at over Rs 1.68 lakh crore.</p>