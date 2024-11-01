Home
business

GST collection grows 9% to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in October

The Central GST collection stood at Rs 33,821 crore, State GST at Rs 41,864 crore, Integrated IGST at Rs 99,111 crore and cess at Rs 12,550 crore.
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 11:19 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 11:19 IST
