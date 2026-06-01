Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

GST collection slips to Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds grew 2.6 per cent to Rs 27,281 crore.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 16:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 07:05 IST
Business NewsGSTGoods and Services Tax

Follow us on :

Follow Us