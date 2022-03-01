GST collection tops Rs 1.33 lakh crore in February

GST collection tops Rs 1.33 lakh crore in February

However, on sequential basis, last month's collections were slightly lower than those of January 2022.

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 01 2022, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 15:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

GST collection rose 18 per cent in February 2022 on a year-on-year basis to Rs 133,026 crore, official data showed on Tuesday.

However, on sequential basis, last month's collections were slightly lower than those of January 2022.

In January 2022, the collection had stood at Rs 138,394 crore.

Notably, this is the fifth time that the GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh-crore mark.

"The revenues for the month of February 2022 are 18 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 26 per cent higher than the GST revenues in February 2020," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

"During the month, revenues from import of goods was 38 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 12 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

GST
Economy
India News

What's Brewing

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 