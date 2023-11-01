JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

GST collections at Rs 1.72 lakh crore in Oct, second highest-ever

The average gross monthly GST collection in the FY 2023-24 now stands at Rs 1.66 lakh crore, 11 per cent higher than the year-ago period.
Last Updated 01 November 2023, 09:56 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: GST collections in October stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore, the second highest-ever, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The collections are 13 per cent higher than the Rs 1.52 lakh crore collected in October 2022.

"GST revenue collection for October 2023 is second highest ever, next only to April 2023, at Rs 1.72 lakh crore; records increase of 13 per cent Y-o-Y," the ministry said in a statement.

The highest-ever revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

The average gross monthly GST collection in the FY 2023-24 now stands at Rs 1.66 lakh crore, 11 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 November 2023, 09:56 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsGST

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT