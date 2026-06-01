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GST collections grow 3.2% in May to Rs 1.94 lakh crore

Taxable supplies of goods grew 26.9% during the reported period, reflecting domestic demand.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 07:05 IST
Business NewsGSTGoods and Services Tax

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