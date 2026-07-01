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GST collections rise 11.2% in June on robust import revenues

Gross revenue collection from GST in June stood at Rs 1.95 lakh crore, 13.9 per cent higher when compared with the same month last year.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 16:14 IST
Business NewsGSTImports

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