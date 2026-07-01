GST collections rise 11.2% in June on robust import revenues

<p>New Delhi: Net revenue collection from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gst">Goods and Services Tax (GST)</a> rose by 11.2 per cent to Rs 1.62 lakh crore in June, driven by robust mop-up from imports even as domestic collections remained subdued, as per official data released on Wednesday.</p><p>GST revenue from imports surged by 42.2 per cent to Rs 45,370 crore, while net domestic revenue grew by a sluggish 2.6 per cent to Rs 1.17 lakh crore.</p>.Nine years of GST: A look back and way forward.<p>Gross revenue collection from GST in June stood at Rs 1.95 lakh crore, 13.9 per cent higher when compared with the same month last year. After adjusting for refunds the collection stood at Rs 1.62 lakh crore, data released by the Union Finance Ministry showed.</p><p>Mahesh Jaising, Partner & Indirect Tax Leader at Deloitte India, said robust increase in GST collections from imports indicate jump in import of raw materials and intermediate goods.</p><p>Gross revenue from imports surged by 34.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 60,038 crore in June. This accounted for a significant share of the overall GST revenue increase during the month under review.</p><p>“Import revenues surged by 34.6 per cent in June and 26.2 per cent year on year, which may reflect on the strong demand for capital goods and raw materials that fuel industrial growth,” said Vivek Jalan, Partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services.</p><p>GST refunds rose by 29.1 per cent to Rs 32,436 crore during the month.</p><p>On a cumulative basis, gross GST collections during the first quarter (April-June) of FY27 rose 8.4 per cent to Rs 6.32 lakh crore, while net GST collections increased 7.1 per cent to Rs 5.40 lakh crore.</p>.Government extends deadline for filing appeals before GST appellate tribunal by one month.<p>“Double digit monthly growth, compared to June 25, is encouraging even though year-to-date growth is around 7 per cent. While the headline growth is impressive, it has been aided significantly by higher import-related GST collections,” said Pratik Jain, Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP.</p><p>“The focus now should be on accelerating domestic economic activity and further improving compliance to sustain this momentum,” Jain added.</p>