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GST collections surge to record high of Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April

Total gross CGST and SGST collection in April stood at Rs 52,140 crore and Rs 61,331 crore, respectively. IGST mop-up during the month stood at over Rs 1.29 lakh crore.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 10:44 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGSTRevenue

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