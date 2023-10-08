GST Council cedes right to tax raw alcohol; taxes on molasses, millet products slashed

The tax rate on molasses, a by-product of sugarcane, will be cut to 5 per cent from the existing 28 per cent. Molasses is used for different purposes including making ethanol and extra neutral alcohol.

“This step will increase liquidity with mills and enable faster clearance of cane dues to sugarcane farmers,” according to an official statement released after the GST Council meeting. It will also lead to reduction in cost for manufacture of cattle feed as molasses is also an ingredient in its manufacture, it said.