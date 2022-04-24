GST Council has not sought states' views on tax hike

GST Council has not sought states' views on hiking tax rates

There is also no proposal to shift more than half the items to the highest GST slab of 28%

  • Apr 24 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 15:34 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photos

The GST Council has not sought views from states on hiking tax rates, sources said on Sunday. They said that the panel of ministers looking into GST rate rationalisation is yet to submit its report to the GST Council.

Stating that views have not been sought from states on hiking rates on 143 items, sources said that there is also no proposal to shift more than half the items to the highest tax GST slab of 28 per cent.

The Council had last year set up a panel of state ministers, headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to suggest ways to augment revenue by rationalising tax rates.

