GST Council Meet Live: FM Sitharaman chairs meet; to address media soon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 42nd GST Council meet where opposition-ruled states are likely to object Centre's borrowing options and demand an alternative mechanism for funding the GST compensation deficit. The payment of GST compensation to states became an issue after revenues from the imposition of cess started dwindling since August 2019. In the current fiscal, the states are staring at a staggering Rs 2.35 lakh crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue shortfall. Stay tuned for more updates.