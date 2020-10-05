GST Council Meet Live: FM Sitharaman chairs meet; to address media soon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 42nd GST Council meet where opposition-ruled states are likely to object Centre's borrowing options and demand an alternative mechanism for funding the GST compensation deficit. The payment of GST compensation to states became an issue after revenues from the imposition of cess started dwindling since August 2019. In the current fiscal, the states are staring at a staggering Rs 2.35 lakh crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue shortfall. Stay tuned for more updates.
FM Nirmala Sitharamanto hold a virtual media briefing on the outcomes of the 42nd GST Council meeting at 5:45 PM in New Delhi today.
Stop threats: States to tell Centre at GST Council meet today
The Centre-state tussle over the issue of goods and services tax compensation is set to snowball into a major flashpoint at the crucial GST Council meet on Monday.
The Centre had released over Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2019-20 asGSTcompensation. However, the amount of cess collected during the 2019-20 was Rs 95,444 crore.
Govt's stand on GST compensation shortfall
The Centre has argued that the revenue accruing fromGSTcompensation cess goes to the states and the Centre cannot borrow on the security of the tax it does not own.
Under theGSTstructure, taxes are levied under 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs. On top of the highest tax slab, a cess is levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods and the proceeds from the same are used to compensate states for any revenue loss.
Non-BJP ruled states at loggerheads with the Centre over issue of funding the shortfall
Chief Ministers of six non-BJP ruled states — West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu -- have written to the Centre opposing the options which require states to borrow to meet shortfall.
How Covid-19 impacted GST revenue
In the current fiscal, the states are staring at a staggering Rs 2.35 lakh crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue shortfall.
Of this, as per Centre's calculation, about Rs 97,000 crore is on account ofGSTimplementation, and rest Rs 1.38 lakh crore is the impact of Covid-19 on states' revenues.
Oppn to object Centre's borrowing options
While as many as 21 states, mostly ruled by BJP or parties which have supported it on issues, had till mid-September opted to borrow Rs 97,000 crore to meet theGSTrevenue shortfall in the current fiscal, opposition-led states like West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala have not yet accepted the borrowing option given by the Centre.
GST Council meet underway
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meet. The meetmay turn into a stormy affair, with non-BJP ruled states still being in disagreement with the Centre on the compensation issue.