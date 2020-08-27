GST Council Presser Highlights: Govt to further relax states' borrowing limit by 0.5% under FRBM Act, says FM

The GST Council meeting today discussed on multiple matters, including states' compensation and an overall review of the GST regime itself. Two options of compensating states discussed at 5-hour long meeting, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Multiple states have demanded that the post of the GST Council vice-chariman, which has been vacant since the council's formation in 2017, be filled. Follow DH for live updates
A crucial meeting of the GST Council on compensating states for revenue shortfall began on Thursday with the states ruled by non-NDA parties opposing the Centre's move to ask states to borrow to meet the deficit.
Briefing reporters after the 41st meeting of the GST Council, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the economy is facing an extraordinary 'Act of God' situation, which may result in economic contraction.
The Centre on Thursday placed before the GST Council two options for borrowing by states to meet the shortfall in GST revenues, pegged at Rs 2.35 lakh crore in the current fiscal.
As per the Centre's calculation, the compensation requirement by the states in the current fiscal would be Rs 3 lakh crore, of which Rs 65,000 crore is expected to be met from the cess levied in the GST regime. Hence, the total shortfall is estimated at Rs 2.35 lakh crore.
Govt will give a further relaxation of 0.5% in states' borrowing limit under FRBM Act as 2nd leg of Option 1. States can choose to borrow more, beyond expected compensation itself, since that is the injury caused by Covid-19.
Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said of this, Rs 97,000 crore is on account of GST shortfall, while the rest is due to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.
Pandey said a special window can be provided to the states, in consultation with the RBI, at a reasonable interest rate for borrowing of Rs 97,000 crore. The amount can be repaid after five years (of GST implementation) ending 2022 from cess collection.
"There may be some states which may prefer to get the hard-wired compensation rather than going to the market to borrow more. The option was tailor-made considering that states can take a call depending on the compensation they expect to come," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
"There may be some states which may prefer to get hard-wired compensation rather than going to market to borrow more. Option was tailor-made considering that states can take a call depending on compensation they expect to come," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that this may not be the time to talk of rate increases and that not even a minute’s discussion on rates today
Finance Minister Sitharaman says we are facing extraordinary situation because of an act of God, referring to the limitation posed by Covid-19. Some states may say I don't want to go to market to borrow since they have planned expenditure based on promised compensation, she added.
First option: Compensation gap will fall short
This is that the compensation gap need for this fiscal is of around Rs 3 lakh and the kitty will fall short by around Rs 97 000 cr
Centre can see if RBI can lend to states to be re-paid from compensation cess period
Second Option: How RBI can lend to states
These options will be sent to states for a view within 7 days & will be for just this fiscal
As we expect revenue scenario will improve and another view can be taken next fiscal
Finance Minister said that in both options the Council will talk RBI to align G-Sec years & rates so that each state does not have to run after RBI
Compensation gap can be met by states, in consultation with RBI: FM
"Option 2 presented to GST Council was that the entire GST compensation gap of ₹ 2,35,000 crore of this year can be met by states, in consultation with RBI. These options will be sent to states for a view within 7 Days & will apply for this fiscal year only," the Finance Minister said.
'The shortfall in compensation has been estimated to be Rs 97,000 crores'
"Compensation gap which has arisen this year (expected to be Rs 2.35 lakh crores), is due to Covid-19 as well. The shortfall in compensation due to the implementation of GST has been estimated to be Rs 97,000 crores," Ajay Bhushan Pandey said.
'Govt sought AG view on payment of compensation given shortfall'
Meeting was on compensation issue. Govt sought AG view on payment of compensation given shortfall in compensation fund. As per our calculations, shortfall on account of implementation of GST is only at Rs 97,000 crore, says Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Finance Secretary
"AG's clear opinion was that compensation gap cannot be met from India's consolidated fund. Option 1 presented to GST Council was to provide a special window to states, in consultation with RBI to provide Rs 97000 crores at a reasonable interest rate," the Finance Secretary said.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says proposal of West Bengal FM to devolve other cesses to meet shortfall was not even raised today
'Central govt released more than Rs 1.65 lakh crore as GST compensation to states for FY 2019-20'
As per GST Compensation Law, states need to be given compensation, the Finance Secretary said. Central govt released more than Rs 1.65 lakh crore as GST compensation to states for FY 2019-20, including Rs13,806 crore for March, he said. Total amount of compensation released for 2019-20 is Rs1.65 lakh crore, whereas cess amount collected was Rs 95,444 crore, he added.
GST collection has been severely impacted: Finance Secretary
"GST collection has been severely impacted this year, due to Covid-19 pandemic. As per GST Compensation Law, states need to be given compensation," said Finance Secretary on 41st meeting of GST Council.
The 41st meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising representatives of all states, hold deliberations via video conferencing on ways to make up for the shortfall in states' revenu
States shouldn't be asked to borrow from market to fund GST shortfall: West Bengal FM to Sitharaman
West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying states should not be asked to borrow from the market to make good the shortfall in GST revenue collection.
