GST Council Presser Live: All eyes on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference

The GST Council is meeting today to discuss on multiple matters, including states' compensation and an overall review of the GST regime itself. Multiple states have demanded that the post of the GST Council vice-chariman, which has been vacant since the council's formation in 2017, be filled. Follow DH for live updates
WATCH LIVE | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's virtual media briefing on 41st GST Council Meeting
States shouldn't be asked to borrow from market to fund GST shortfall: West Bengal FM to Sitharaman
West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying states should not be asked to borrow from the market to make good the shortfall in GST revenue collection.
Stormy GST Council meet in offing; states' revenue shortfall, compensation to be discussed
The GST Council meeting on Thursday is likely to be a stormy affair as opposition-ruled states unite to pressure the Centre to give them the promised compensation for loss of revenue arising from the implementation of GST.
GST Council meeting may see clash over compensation issue
The GST Council meeting on Thursday, called to discuss ways to enhance states’ compensation, is likely to be a stormyas federal bodies will demand the Centre compensate them for the losses incurred in implementing the new indirect tax regime and the Centre may not agree.
