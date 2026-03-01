<p>New Delhi: Gross <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=GST">GST </a>collection increased 8.1 per cent to over Rs 1.83 lakh crore in February, led by higher growth in revenues from imports.</p>.<p>Gross domestic revenue rose 5.3 per cent to about Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while gross import revenue climbed 17.2 per cent to Rs 47,837 crore.</p>.<p>Total refunds were up 10.2 per cent at Rs 22,595 crore.</p>.Belagavi: GST Intelligence busts Rs 593 crore fake invoice fraud.<p>Total net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection stood at over Rs 1.61 lakh crore, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year.</p>.<p>Net cess revenue was Rs 5,063 crore, down from Rs 13,481 crore in February last year. </p>