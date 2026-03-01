Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

GST mop-up grows 8.1% to over Rs 1.83 lakh crore in February

Gross domestic revenue rose 5.3 per cent to about Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while gross import revenue climbed 17.2 per cent to Rs 47,837 crore.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGST

Follow us on :

Follow Us