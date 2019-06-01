GST mop-up in May just above 1 lakh cr

The Goods and Services Tax collections for May declined to just over Rs one lakh crore after hitting an all-time high of Rs 1,13,865 crore a month ago.

According to the data released by the Finance Ministry, the GST collections for May 2019 were Rs 1,00,289 crore against the Rs 94,016 crore a year ago.

However, the ministry sees a silver lining in the GST collections remaining above Rs one lakh crore for three consecutive months. GST collections in March were Rs 1,06,577 crore.

The May collection figures are 6.67% higher in comparison to May 2018. GST revenue in May 2018 stood at Rs 94,016 crore. Revenue in May 2019 is 2.21% higher than the monthly average of GST revenue in FY 2018-19, an official statement said on Saturday.

Central GST revenues in May, 2019 stood at Rs 17,811 crore, State GST at Rs 24,462 crore and Integrated GST at Rs 49,891 crore(including Rs 24,875 crore collected on imports) and Cess collections at is Rs 8,125 crore (including Rs 953 crore collected on imports).

“The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of April up to 31st May 2019 is 72.45 lakh,” a finance ministry statement said.

An amount of Rs 18,934 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the months of February-March, it added.