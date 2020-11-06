GST profiteering: Tata Group's retail arm that operates Croma fined Rs 1.9 crore

The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has ordered Tata Group's retail arm, Infiniti Retail, that operates Croma to pay a Rs 1.9 crore penalty plus 18% interest for alleged GST profiteering from the sale of cameras and power banks after the new tax regime for electronic goods was reduced in 2019.

This comes at the back of the NAA imposing a fine of Rs 1.04 crore on Tata Starbucks for similar profiteering moves.

The NAA's penalty on Infiniti comprised the profiteered amount from selling cameras worth Rs 1.41 crore and from the sale of power banks worth Rs 49.8 lakh, Mint reported.

Infiniti was also asked to slash the prices of its power banks and DSLR cameras to pass the benefit of GST reduction to customers.

