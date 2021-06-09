HAL badly hit by the Covid-19 second wave

The Covid-19 second wave has not spared the city’s defence PSUs, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), saying that it has suffered the deaths of 100 employees since the surge began this March.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said that the 100 fatalities had transpired at the firm’s branches across India, with another 4,000 people having been infected during the Covid-19 second wave.

“At least 30% of the cases are from Bengaluru,” the spokesperson said, adding that a specific case and fatality break up at this stage was not yet available as data needs to be compiled from various regions.

The Covid-19 hits are said to have impacted key defence systems such as the LCA Tejas and helicopter programmes, but HAL said the real problem is the disruption of the supply chain to the extent that projects are becoming delayed.

The outbreak and supply disruptions potentially affect the company’s plans to fulfil its obligations towards its Rs 80,000 order book, which was revealed by R Mahadevan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, during Aero India 2021.

“Death of employees is sad but HAL will overcome and make up for the lost skills and know-how. The company has manpower that can cope with additional tasks and challenges,” the company said.