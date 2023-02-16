HAL gets nod for indigenously developed 'black boxes'

HAL gets DGCA nod for indigenously developed 'black boxes'

'Black boxes' are used to record critical flight parameters and audio environment in a crash-proof memory

Bengaluru,
  • Feb 16 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 16:21 ist
The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) office in Bengaluru. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said on Thursday it has received the Indian Technical Standard Order (ITSO) authorisation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its indigenously developed Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR).

The ITSO is a minimum performance standard for specified materials, parts, processes, and appliances used on civil aircraft, the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL noted in a statement.

CVR and FDR are popularly known as 'black boxes'. However, these recorders are painted orange to help in their recovery following an aircraft accident.

CVR and FDR are used to record critical flight parameters and audio environment in a crash-proof memory, which is later used for investigation of aircraft performance incidents or accidents, it was noted.

