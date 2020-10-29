HAL, Tech Mahindra sign Rs 400 cr deal to improve PSU

HAL, Tech Mahindra sign Rs 400 crore contract for ‘Project Parivartan’

“Project Parivartan” will enable HAL to adopt some of the best practices followed in some of the similar industries globally

Akhil Kadial
Akhil Kadial, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 29 2020, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 12:24 ist
“Project Parivartan” is a comprehensive business transformation exercise initiated by HAL through technology enhancement and centralised ERP. Image courtesy: HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Tech Mahindra have signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore in Bengaluru to implement Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) in HAL to support the defence PSU’s “Project Parivartan.”
 
“Project Parivartan” is a comprehensive business transformation exercise initiated by HAL through technology enhancement and centralised ERP, according to R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL.

The exercise will enable HAL to adopt some of the best practices followed in some of the similar industries globally, he added
 
Sujit Baksi, President Corporate Affairs and Business Head Emerging Markets, Tech Mahindra, explained that the project is expected to transform HAL’s ERP system to help it serve the Armed Forces in a more efficient and effective manner. “This is in line with our TechMNxt charter that focuses on leveraging new generation technologies with original equipment manufacturers and aims to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers,” he said.

He added that the project will strengthen the government's “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) initiative to enhance indigenous capabilities.

As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement “Project Parivartan” over a period of nine years at a cost of Rs 400 crore. The firm will transform the distributed application to a centralised application for all of HAL’s 20 divisions and research and development centers. This is expected to enable HAL to streamline and standardise its business processes across the organisation.

This includes a centralised ERP Turnkey Solution to meet HAL’s business requirements with implementation of Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) along with select non-ERP applications.
 
The contract was signed by Dibyendu Maiti, Executive Director (Corporate Planning), HAL, and Prashanth S, Group Competency Head, Tech Mahindra.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
HAL
Tech Mahindra

What's Brewing

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

New black coral species found on Pacific Ocean seabed

New black coral species found on Pacific Ocean seabed

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Finally, it feels like an Indian Premier League

Finally, it feels like an Indian Premier League

The Lead: Shows that reflect the current times

The Lead: Shows that reflect the current times

 