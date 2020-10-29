HAL, Tech Mahindra sign Rs 400 crore contract for ‘Project Parivartan’

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Tech Mahindra have signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore in Bengaluru to implement Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) in HAL to support the defence PSU’s “Project Parivartan.”



“Project Parivartan” is a comprehensive business transformation exercise initiated by HAL through technology enhancement and centralised ERP, according to R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL.

The exercise will enable HAL to adopt some of the best practices followed in some of the similar industries globally, he added



Sujit Baksi, President Corporate Affairs and Business Head Emerging Markets, Tech Mahindra, explained that the project is expected to transform HAL’s ERP system to help it serve the Armed Forces in a more efficient and effective manner. “This is in line with our TechMNxt charter that focuses on leveraging new generation technologies with original equipment manufacturers and aims to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers,” he said.

He added that the project will strengthen the government's “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) initiative to enhance indigenous capabilities.

As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement “Project Parivartan” over a period of nine years at a cost of Rs 400 crore. The firm will transform the distributed application to a centralised application for all of HAL’s 20 divisions and research and development centers. This is expected to enable HAL to streamline and standardise its business processes across the organisation.

This includes a centralised ERP Turnkey Solution to meet HAL’s business requirements with implementation of Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) along with select non-ERP applications.



The contract was signed by Dibyendu Maiti, Executive Director (Corporate Planning), HAL, and Prashanth S, Group Competency Head, Tech Mahindra.