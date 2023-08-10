Happiest Minds Tech is on a path to mergers and acquisitions

The company, which has given a guidance of 25% revenue growth for the current year, without making a distinction between organic and inorganic growth, will update the same in October, based on the progress with these mergers and acquisitions, executive chairman Ashok Soota said in a statement.

“We have been consistently looking for companies to acquire or become part of the Happiest Minds family and it's not something that we started recently, but the process has been ongoing and we have built a nice pipeline of possible candidates,” Narayanan said. All these companies are 100% digital and most have certain vertical and horizontal capabilities, including those focused on Microsoft technologies, low code automation, generative AI and the like, and working in verticals such as banking and financial services, insurance and product engineering services, he added.