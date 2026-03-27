<p>Bengaluru: Mid-tier IT services company Happiest Minds on Friday announced a partnership with AI agent and app builder platform for enterprises — UnifyApps.</p>.<p>Through this, the firm will use UnifyApps’ AI OS architecture and horizontal platform to help enterprises transform into AI-Native organisations. The partnership will enable clients to unify enterprise knowledge, actionability, and governance through an AI OS architecture that allows enterprises to rewire their business to transition GenAI initiatives from pilots to secure, scalable, production-grade deployments, the company said.</p>.<p>Praveen RP, Co-CEO, GBS, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “UnifyApps AI OS architecture aligns strongly with our AI First strategy and our focus on delivering scalable, secure, and business-aligned AI solutions. Together, we will help organisations move beyond pilots and unlock tangible value from Generative AI.”</p>.<p>UnifyApps’ LLM-agnostic design and extensive library of pre-built integrations complement Happiest Minds’ deep capabilities in Generative AI, digital engineering, cloud, data, and enterprise modernisation. As enterprises move beyond experimentation toward enterprise-wide AI adoption, this partnership addresses a critical need: a unified platform that orchestrates AI agents across business workflows, while ensuring governance, interoperability, and scalability, Happiest Minds said in a statement.</p>.<p>Maninder Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Happiest Minds, said, “The future of enterprise AI lies in agentic platforms that can orchestrate intelligence across systems and workflows. By combining our deep domain expertise and GenAI execution capabilities with UnifyApps AI Agent and App Builder Platform, we are uniquely-positioned to help clients become truly AI-Native enterprises.”</p>.<p>Recently, Happiest Minds announced that it has 32 Generative AI & Agentic AI use cases that have successfully moved beyond prototypes. </p>.<p>For the quarter ended December 2025, the company's revenue in constant currency grew 7.1% YoY and its total income stood at Rs 60,328 lakh, growing 1.4% QoQ and 8.9% YoY.</p>