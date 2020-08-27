Haven't exhausted ammunition on rate cuts, policy actions, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Haven't exhausted ammunition on rate cuts: RBI Guv Das

DH Web Desk
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: PTI Photo

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the central bank has not exhausted all ammunition on rate cuts or policy actions. 

While delivering a keynote address at ‘Unlock BFSI 2.0’, Das said that there is considerable room for improvement in banks to avoid frauds. 

"While the moratorium on loans was a temporary solution in the context of lockdown, resolution framework is expected to give a durable relief to borrowers facing Covid-19-related stress," Das said.

He added that once there is clarity on Covid-19 curve and other aspects, RBI will start giving its estimates on inflation and growth.

"To say that banks will face stress is stating the obvious, what is more important is how banks react and respond to the challenge," he added. 

He also said that the consolidation of PSBs is a step in the right direction. "The size of banks is essential, but efficiency is even more important," said Das.

