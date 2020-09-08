HCL sets up its first development centre in Lanka

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • Sep 08 2020, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 17:13 ist
Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the presence of HCL, a global IT leader, in the country is an asset for Sri Lanka and will generate significant opportunities for the youths. Credit: AFP

India’s leading IT company HCL has set up its first development centre in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission here said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who attended the inauguration ceremony, spoke about Sri Lanka’s efforts to accord priority to the IT sector and develop the country as a global technology hub.

He observed that the presence of HCL, a global IT leader, in the country is an asset for Sri Lanka and will generate significant opportunities for the youths.

India’s High Commissioner Gopal Baglay said that HCL’s presence in Sri Lanka would help in empowering the youth through the creation of jobs and enabling the transfer of knowledge and skills.

India shares its capabilities with all friends and partners, and India would continue to develop its multi-faceted cooperation with Sri Lanka for progress and prosperity in the region.

India
HCL
Sri Lanka
Mahinda Rajapaksa
information technology

