HDFC Bank shares fall 1% after RBI order

HDFC Bank shares fall 1% after RBI asks to temporarily stop launch of new digital initiatives

Erasing all its early gains, the stock dipped 1.33 per cent to Rs 1,388.20 on the BSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2020, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 14:01 ist
In addition, the order has directed the bank board to examine the lapses and fix accountability, HDFC Bank added. Credit: iStock Photo

Shares of HDFC Bank declined over 1 per cent in early trade on Thursday after the company said that the Reserve Bank has asked it to temporarily stop all launches of its upcoming digital business-generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers.

Erasing all its early gains, the stock dipped 1.33 per cent to Rs 1,388.20 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it declined 1.28 per cent to Rs 1,388.85.

"RBI has issued an order dated December 2, 2020, to HDFC Bank Ltd with regard to certain incidents of outages in the internet banking/ mobile banking/ payment utilities of the bank over the past two years, including the recent outages in the bank's internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020, due to a power failure in the primary data centre," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Also read: RBI asks HDFC Bank to halt new digital activities, credit cards sourcing over outages

HDFC Bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order "has advised the bank to temporarily stop all launches of the digital business-generating activities planned under its program Digital 2.0 and other proposed business generating IT applications and sourcing of new credit card customers".

In addition, the order has directed the bank board to examine the lapses and fix accountability, HDFC Bank added.

The lender said the above measures shall be considered for lifting, upon satisfactory compliance with the major critical observations as identified by the RBI.

HDFC Bank said "over the last two years, it has taken several measures to fortify its IT systems and will continue to work swiftly to close out the balance and would continue to engage with the regulator in this regard.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

HDFC
HDFC Bank
shares
BSE
RBI

What's Brewing

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too

Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

In Pics: 5 key moments for Malayalam films in 2020

In Pics: 5 key moments for Malayalam films in 2020

'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'

'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Regulation by stealth

Regulation by stealth

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

 