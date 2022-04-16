HDFC Bank standalone profit jumps 23% in March quarter

HDFC Bank's standalone profit jumps 23% in March quarter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 16 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 14:44 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

HDFC Bank's standalone net profit jumps 23 per cent to Rs 10,055 crore, in the quarter ended March 2022, the company said in a filing.

More to follow...

